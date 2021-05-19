Google Page Experience Update Coming To Desktop As Well

Jeffrey Jose from Google announced that the Google Page Experience Update will eventually come to desktop pages, not just mobile pages. He announced this in his Google I/O presentation yesterday during his Preparing for page experience ranking session.

He said "I am happy to announce that we are bringing page experience ranking to desktop. While we’re launching page experience on mobile soon, we believe page experience is critical no matter the surface the user is browsing the web. This is why we’re working hard on bringing page experience ranking to desktop. As always we’ll be providing updated guidance, documentation and tools."

He said this at about 7:13 mark into the video below:

So in mid-June, the Google Page Experience Update will launch for mobile pages and at some time in the future, Google will add this to desktop pages.

Again, I suspect this will be a light weight signal but it is an important addition to this specific update.

