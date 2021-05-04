May 2021 Google Webmaster Report

Last month in the Google webmaster, SEO and search world was pretty busy to say the least. We had a few unconfirmed Google updates but on top of that we had the product reviews update rollout and the delay of the page experience update. At least Google gave us a nice new shiny product experience report in Google Search Console.

Google released regex features to Search Console reporting filters. Google also made changes to how it measures CLS. We can now report indexing issues directly to Google but keep in mind, some of those may be a quality issue with your site.

Google spoke about how it recognizes authors, gave advice on how to optimize images without damaging your rankings and updated the image reporting in Search Console a bit. Google Discover has a set of new guidelines you need to comply with. And the Google News publisher center updated its design.

Google had the nerve to add links back to itself within the featured snippets. It is removing the Q&A on Google feature in India and is testing showing local car inventory in its search results.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail sued Google for ranking issues; Google spoke about its spam fighting efforts and a seasoned Google engineer spoke about the adversarial and evolutionary relationship with SEOs.

The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread is currently talking about the latest unconfirmed update and if you missed last month's recap read it here.

Here are the more important stories to catch up on over the past month or so:

Google Algorithm Updates

