Google Search Results With Hear This Out Loud Button

Google may be testing a new feature in search for its featured snippets and knowledge panels to read the content of that snippet to you. Manikandan shared a screenshot with me on Twitter of Google Search showing a button that reads "hear this out loud" in the featured snippet box in Google Search.

Here is that screenshot (click to enlarge):

I tried to replicate this but was unsuccessful.

Google has this technology, it is part of its accessibility features on ChromeBooks and other areas. So it wouldn't be hard for Google to add this to Google Search. Or maybe this is an example of that feature on Chrome showing up and nothing to do with Google Search directly? I am honestly not sure.

But no, this is not speakable markup.

I think India first. pic.twitter.com/c4Wt6kbUxh — Rob P (@MrRobzilla) May 26, 2021

