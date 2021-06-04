New on Google Local Search Results Label

Google has launched a new label in the local search results, both the local pack in Google Search and in the Google local results in Google Maps. The new label reads "new on Google" with an announcement speaker blue icon.

Here is a screenshot I was able to replicate myself:

This was spotted first by Dave DiGregorio and posted by Joy Hawkins on LocalU. Joy said "this feature can be really useful for keeping an eye on your competition and also identifying listings for your own brand that recently got created from 3rd party sources. It's also a great way to identify fake listings for those industries that have a lot of lead-gen listings that should be reported."

