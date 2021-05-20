Google Video Results On Right Side Of Search Results

This may be a bug or it may be a feature test - but Google is showing video results, i.e. the key moments interface, on the right side of the search results page. This was spotted by two folks including Aakash Singh and Brian Freiesleben - they both provided screen shots.

Here is the screenshot from Brian Freiesleben on Twitter (click to enlage):

I am not sure if this is a bug or a feature but it does look different to me.

Forum discussion at Twitter.