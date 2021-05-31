Hide Your Phone Number In Google My Business / Google Local

Google seems to be adding a setting to Google My Business to allow businesses to hide their phone numbers from showing up in Google Maps and Google Search's local results. An updated Google help document says you can now "hide the phone number on your Business Profile."

This was spotted by Stefan Somborac who posted a screenshot on Twitter of how it works in the new Google editor, the direct edit feature, of toggling your phone number to hide in your local Google business profile.

Stefan Somborac said "The change appears in support documentation that provides instructions specific to the New Merchant Experience. (i.e. direct edit). It does not appear to be available within the GMB dashboard."

Many companies might choose to use this feature, including companies like Google who do not want people to call them.

