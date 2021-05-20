Google Maps Will Tailor Results For You & Time Of Day

Google announced at I/O a bunch of updates to Google Maps but one that you might care more about, being a local SEO, is that Google Maps will begin to tailor the map results based on time of day and who the searcher is. Google said "soon Maps will tailor what you see on the map based on things like the time of day or where you are."

Google gave this example of how the results will be tailored, "if you live in New York and open up Maps at 8 a.m. on a weekday, we’ll prominently feature nearby coffee shops — instead of dinner spots — so you can start your day with a caffeine fix. And if you’re on a weekend getaway, it’ll be easier to spot local landmarks and tourist attractions right on the map."

You can always click on results to drill deeper into the results you want, Google added.

Here is the announcement:

If you open up @GoogleMaps on a Tuesday morning, you probably want coffee spots. At 5pm, you might want to see places to grab dinner. Soon Maps will tailor what you see on the map based on things like the time of day or where you are. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/W734SIDIYM — Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

