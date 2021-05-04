Google Search Console Stops Reporting On Scroll To Text

Google has stopped displaying the scroll-to-text data in the reporting within Google Search Console's performance report. It started showing this August 2020 but now Google is no longer showing this information in Search Console.

Glenn Gabe posted on Twitter that if you try to filter by the text to scroll parameters, the pages no longer show in Search Console's performance report, like it use to:

Heads-up: Remember when you could see scroll to text in GSC for featured snippets? Yep, they are gone. Google said they were thinking about removing that, & they did. Also, jumplink tracking remains in GSC. So if you are using jumplinks, you can still see that in the reporting. pic.twitter.com/2mT0PIXVZv — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) May 3, 2021

It has seemed to start going away in early March as Glenn pointed out this morning:

Quick update on this. For some sites, I see some of those scroll to text fragments showing up still, but they all flatline in early March (so maybe that's when things started to change in GSC). Many sites I'm checking don't show any scroll to text fragments in GSC now. Weird. https://t.co/VXdLSuctoJ pic.twitter.com/SaVHIF9e0i — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) May 4, 2021

I have confirmed this on my end and it no longer lets me filter the results to see this. As Glenn also said, the jump links are still visible in Search Console but not the scroll-to-text feature.

I hate when Google removes data but honestly, this one caused so much confusion that I am not too unhappy. Okay, I am still unhappy.

I suspect we won't be seeing this return any time soon.

But I am curious, do you see the scroll to text showing up? Maybe it is just Glenn and I who are not seeing it? I didn't check all my sites I have verified in Search Console, I just checked this one and it should have enough traffic to show up some fragments in the performance report. Let me know if you see it?

