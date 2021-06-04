Google My Business Removes Ability To Edit Or Create Short Names

Jun 4, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
In 2019, Google My Business added the ability for businesses to create short names - i.e. short URLs - for your Google business profile in Google Maps or Google Search. Well, Google said it will no longer allow businesses to create or edit their short names anymore.

Google updated its help document to say "Important: You can no longer create or edit short names. Short names and URLs that already exist will still work."

My business's short name is g.page/rustybrick - stop by and leave a review if you like my content :).

Stefan first notified me about this:

Then Ben Fisher:

I never really used my short name but I think I did see restaurants and other businesses have it hanging so people can easily leave reviews?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

