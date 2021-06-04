Google My Business Removes Ability To Edit Or Create Short Names

In 2019, Google My Business added the ability for businesses to create short names - i.e. short URLs - for your Google business profile in Google Maps or Google Search. Well, Google said it will no longer allow businesses to create or edit their short names anymore.

Google updated its help document to say "Important: You can no longer create or edit short names. Short names and URLs that already exist will still work."

Google has removed the option to create or edit short names in GMB.



If you have listings with no short name, you'll find the short name field has been removed from the dashboard.



Existing short names remain in the dashboard & continue to function.https://t.co/k8sr8qT8Ai pic.twitter.com/uOo1clvjAq — Stefan Somborac (@StefanSomborac) June 2, 2021

GMB News: Shortnames are being deprecated. If you have an existing shortname it will continue to work. However, you cannot create new ones or edit them.#localseo @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/9juzA3BwTO — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) June 3, 2021

I never really used my short name but I think I did see restaurants and other businesses have it hanging so people can easily leave reviews?

I know many small businesses who've used them with great success. I wish they'd left them, or have a substitute in the works. — Amy Toman 😎 (@BubblesUp) June 3, 2021

