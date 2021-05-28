Google Podcast: Deeper Insight Into Serving & More Fun Tidbits

I have to say, I love these Search Off The Record podcasts because they always contain really useful details on how Google Search works and the hosts are always fun to listen to, when they chat together. In this episode we have the regulars John Mueller, Martin Splitt, and Gary Illyes but Daniel Waisberg joined in this week.

They introduced Daniel Waisberg, who I have known for a super long time, well before he joined Google. They spoke a little bit about some of his training, like the GA note. Also about some of the new Search Console features. He also said how new features get introduced, (1) social feedback, (2) bosses want it and (3) the team wants it. John and Martin spoke about CMS platforms and how he was working on bringing his blog back to life and then some talk on JavaScript generated content.

Then the rest of the episode was Gary Illyes explaining in more detail how Google does serving.

Gary's colorful commentary:

On today's episode of #SOTR we explore the surprising nuances between milling and grinding. In German.

If you'd rather chew on a rock than listen to us explore this fascinating topic, tune in, cos my opening line was BS. https://t.co/v5qWKpd4lP — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) May 27, 2021

It is super insightful. Listen here:

You can also read the transcript over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.