Google Tests Trending Searches On Google Mobile Home Page

May 24, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Last week I saw a bunch of people notice Google showing a trending searches box on the Google Search home page. We saw this in the auto-complete results and in Google Discover results, but I don't think I've seen it as a standalone feature on the Google home page.

Here is one of the many screenshots of this, this one is from Tommy Hymas as he posted on Twitter:

The searcher did not like this showing up and complained, and Danny Sullivan reminded him he can turn off trending results in settings:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: Complaining On Twitter About Content Not Being Indexed Won't Help
 
blog comments powered by Disqus