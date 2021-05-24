Google Tests Trending Searches On Google Mobile Home Page

Last week I saw a bunch of people notice Google showing a trending searches box on the Google Search home page. We saw this in the auto-complete results and in Google Discover results, but I don't think I've seen it as a standalone feature on the Google home page.

Here is one of the many screenshots of this, this one is from Tommy Hymas as he posted on Twitter:

The searcher did not like this showing up and complained, and Danny Sullivan reminded him he can turn off trending results in settings:

