Google About This Result Expands Worldwide For English Queries

Last February, Google launched the "about this result" feature in its search results for English queries in the US. Well, now, Google is going to expand this feature worldwide for all English language queries.

I suspect I will be fielding a lot of "is this new" style questions around this - so I figured I'd be proactive and write about the expansion of this feature.

Here is what it looks like:

Google said "About This Result provides helpful details about the sources of results, including descriptions, & when content was first indexed. It comes to English-language searches worldwide later this month, with more languages to follow." Google said "this month, we’ll start rolling out About This Result to all English results worldwide, with more languages to come. Later this year, we’ll add even more detail, like how a site describes itself, what other sources are saying about it and related articles to check out."

