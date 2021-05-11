Google My Business Insights Now Shows Bookings Reporting Data

If you go to your Google My Business account, click on the Insights tab and check out the new performance report insights reporting, you may see a new "bookings" tab to see if people booked reservations, appointments, etc with you via Google Maps or Google Search local.

I personally see it in my account and here is a screen shot (click to enlarge):

Colan Nielsen spotted this first and posted about it on Twitter, he said "Look like the "Bookings" tab is starting to show up in the new GMB Insights section." Lulc responded saying "It's also available for hotels, which is quite strange as there is no option at the moment to include a reservation/booking link in GMB. Users are directed to Google Hotels for reservations..."

Yea, and it also shows to me and I don't really have appointments. I guess because I said we do meetings by appointment only in my profile?

Anyway, more data is now available possibly in Google My Business for you all.

Forum discussion at Twitter.