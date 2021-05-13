Google My Business Performance Report To Add Direction Requests & Website Visits

Google seems like it will be migrating more data from the Google My Business Insights report to the Google My Business Performance report. Specifically, Google will be adding driving direction requests and website visits to the newish performance report.

I should note, these data points are already on the Insights report, but Google will be adding them to the new Performance report.

Stefan Somborac posted screenshots on Twitter of the updated help document saying both direction requests and website clicks are coming to this report.

I double checked and these are the two new sections added to the "available performance metrics" section of that document:

Direction requests : Number of unique customers who request directions to your business. We changed how we tally unique direction requests to account for things like multi-tapping, direction request cancellation, and spam. We expect the new direction requests metric to more accurately represent the number of times individual customers request directions to your business. We are still experimenting with the new version of the metric, so the old one is still available on the GMB Insights page.

: Number of unique customers who request directions to your business. We changed how we tally unique direction requests to account for things like multi-tapping, direction request cancellation, and spam. We expect the new direction requests metric to more accurately represent the number of times individual customers request directions to your business. We are still experimenting with the new version of the metric, so the old one is still available on the GMB Insights page. Website clicks: number of clicks on the website link on your business profile.

Also notice how Google said the Direction requests may show fewer requests because of efforts to combat things like "multi-tapping, direction request cancellation, and spam."

I do not see these yet in my performance report, but they do still show in the insights report.

Here is the old insights report:

Here is the new performance report:

It is unclear when we will see these metrics there, the bookings information was just added and it has been part of the help document for some time.

Forum discussion at Twitter.