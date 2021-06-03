Google Search Tests Learn More Instead Of People Also Ask

Jun 3, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Valentin Pletzer noticed that Google has been testing replacing the "people also ask" header on the search feature with a "learn more" header. I shared his screenshot he shared on Twitter below. At the same time, I have been hearing reports that Google may be showing the people also ask box less often, maybe it is related to this test or maybe not?

Here is the side by side of the People Also Ask box testing the Learn More header:

click for full size

Like I said, some folks are asking me if Google started to shower fewer people also ask boxes around May 4th. Maybe?

RankRanger tracked a change around then:

click for full size

While SEMRush shows a increase but if you dig into some big sites, individual sites, it shows some massive decreases:

click for full size

I am not sure what changed here, if it is on Google's end or if the tools are picking up some weird changes?

Have you noticed any changes with the people also ask box about a month ago?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

