After a relatively slow Google webmaster report last month, this month was the extreme opposite. We had several Google updates from the ongoing massive Google March 2024 core update, the Google March 2024 spam update starting and completing, spam policy updates, tons of manual actions and then all the discussions and "clarifications" around those updates from Google. We also had a core web vitals change and clarification on it being a ranking factor again.
Google also updated its search quality raters guidelines, begged SEOs to stop SEOing, amongst many other things. Google also misspoke on web stories in image search. We had a number of Search Console changes as well.
Google began testing SGE in the wild and also started showing top stories with AI. Google dropped perspectives for forums filter. Google launched new Maps and Shopping features. Also, Google had a lot of changes around DMA in Europe. Google also shut down Business Profile websites, added an additional review and much more across local and Google Maps.
Finally, Google has a new head of Search, while shuffling around executives including Pandu Nayak stepping down. Oh, let's not forget the fun with John Mueller's site dropping from Google Search.
Here are the top headlines for the past month related to Google organic search:
Google Algorithm Updates & Manual Actions:
- Google March 2024 Core Update Rolling Out - It's A Big Core Update
- Google March 2024 Spam Updates Rolling Out - Scaled Content, Expired Domain & Site Reputation Abuse
- Google Unleashes Manual Actions Galore After Search Spam Policy Updates
- Google March 2024 Core/Spam Update Early Reversals (It's Far From Done...)
- Google March 2024 Core & Spam Update Movement Today
- Google Official FAQ On Pure Spam Manual Action
- Google March 2024 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out
- Still No Google Helpful Content Update Recoveries But Yes Core Update Recoveries
- Report: No Site Hit By The September Helpful Content Update Recovered Yet
- Report: Sites Hit By March 2024 Pure Spam Manual Actions Not Recovering
- Google: Fixing A Helpful Content Site Isn't About Where Measuring Against The Previous Version Of That Site
- Google Urges Patience As The March 2024 Core Update Continues To Rollout
- Google Will Collect Feedback After The March Core & Spam Updates Are Done
- Google: We Still Try To Avoid Overlapping Algorithmic Updates
- ~80% Feel Google's March Core & Spam Updates Won't Reduce Low-Quality Search Results
- Reminder: Google Core Web Vitals Replaces FID With INP Tomorrow (March 12)
- Google Clarifies Page Experience & Core Web Vitals Related To Search Rankings
- Google Search Quality Raters Guidelines Untrustworthy Pages Section Updated
- Does Google Search Know What Is Reliable Information
- Google Explains Doubling Down On AI Content Now May Be A Bad Idea
- Google Begs SEOs To Stop Showing Google Things; Show Visitors Things Instead
- SEOs, Please Don't Remove Contact Us & About Us Pages
- Google: Publishing More Content Doesn't Improve Quality For Faster Indexing
- Google Adds 3D Models Markup To Product Structured Data For Linking
- Google: Sites Using AI For Some Articles But Don't Specify Which Is Lowest Quality Pages
- Google: Over-Focusing On Links Is Likely A Waste Of Time
- Correction: Web Stories Still Show In Google Images & Google Fixes Search Console Reporting Bug
- Again, Images Not Showing For Some Google Search Result Snippets
- Google Search Console Recipe Rich Results Report Updated
- Search Console: Google Search Changes How Event Rich Results Appear
- Google Search Console Tests Android App
- How To Remove A Subdomain Of A Subdomain Via Google Search Console
- Google Tests SGE AI Overviews In The Wild (Subset Of US Users)
- Google SGE Feedback On Affiliate Results & Google News Does This Interest You Pop-Up
- Google Top Stories More Context Section Is Generated By AI
- Official: Google Replaces Perspective Filter With Forums Filter
- New Google Shopping & Maps Search Features
- Google Tests Places & Places Sites Search Bar Filter Tabs
- Google Tests Products & Product Sites Search Bar Filter Tabs
- Google Search Tests More Product Image Snippet Variations
- Google Image Search Results Testing Like Button
- Google Search People Cards Going Away On April 7
- Google Shut Down Google Business Profiles Websites This Morning
- Google Business Profiles Now Offers Additional Review After Appeal Is Denied
- New Google Business Profiles Image Uploader
- Google Maps Bug Places Business With Different Addresses In Same Map Pin
- Google Removes Phone Numbers From Hotel Search Listings
- European Hotels Can Remove Pricing Information From Google Hotel Search
- EU Searchers Complaining About Google Maps Features Changes Related To DMA
- Google Local Reviews Reactions Notice
- Google Business Profile For Hotels Tests New Filter Options
- Google Local Reviews Related To Photos In Local Panel (& Related Photos)
- Google Hotel & Restaurant Search Listings Tests Adding Website Link
- Google May Show Your Social Media Posts In Search (via Google Business Profiles)
- Google Changes: Liz Reid New Head Of Search, Pandu Nayak Steps Down As Search Quality & Rankings Lead
- John Mueller's Site Dropped From Google Search
Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.