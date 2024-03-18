EU Searchers Complaining About Google Maps Features Changes Related To DMA

Mar 18, 2024 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Man Map Bushes Google Logo

We've been covering many of the Google Maps changes, many related to what searchers see in Europe related to the required DMA changes Google has to make. But searchers are complaining about several of these changes in the Google forums.

There has been many complaints in the Google forums about not being able to see and click on the map in the Google search results to access directions or more details. Well, in the EU regions, clicking on the map has been disabled and the map link in the Google search bar has also been removed. Why? Well, European law related to the DMA changes required Google to remove it.

Here is one of many threads where a top contributor compiled some of the complaints and wrote:

There are a number of user reports of being unable to access Google Maps from the desktop Google Search results page.

This issue is being investigated by the Google Search team.

As updated information becomes available, it will be posted in this thread.

Well, it was not a bug but rather a feature, as I explained above.

Ashwarya from Google posted in that Google Web Search Help thread saying "In order to comply with the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA), we made changes to Google Search in European Economic Area (EEA). Maps that may appear in Search results do not link to Google Maps (example 1). The Maps link at the top of the Search page that links to Google Maps has been removed (example 2). Google published a blog about compliance with the DMA. Here's the link to the blog if you'd like to learn more."

Here is example 1 that shows that the map will not be clickable but only expandable, clicking on the map does not take you anywhere:

Google Maps Link Removed Eu

Here is example 2 that shows how Google removed the "map" link from the search bar:

Google Maps Link Gone Eu

Again, this is in the EU regions.

Forum discussion at Google Web Search Help.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Rumbling, Manual Actions FAQs, Core Web Vitals Updates, AI, Bing, Ads &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Google Will Collect Feedback After The March Core & Spam Updates Are Done

Mar 19, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Publishing Content In Bulk Is Not Spam

Mar 19, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Now Important Google Ads PMax To Microsoft Advertising PMax - Fully

Mar 19, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Canonicalizing From WWW to Non-WWW Won't Impact Your Search Rankings

Mar 19, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google News

Google Changes: Liz Reid New Head Of Search, Pandu Nayak Steps Down As Search Quality & Rankings Lead

Mar 19, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 18, 2024

Mar 18, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Previous Story: Google Showing Fewer Sitelinks Within Search
Next Story: Google Business Profiles Now Offers Additional Review After Appeal Is Denied

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.