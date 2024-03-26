Google has added new 3D models markup support to the product structured data documentation so that you can connect, associate or link your products to the appropriate 3D model.

You can see the 3Dmarkup code sample over here, it says, "This example shows how to link a 3D model to a product with the subjectOf property and the 3DModel type."

Google explained that "sometimes 3D models appear on pages with multiple products and are not clearly connected with any of them. This markup lets site owners link a 3D model to a specific product."

We covered the 3D models here a lot, but now you can link them to specific products so it is clearer which model Google should show on which products.

