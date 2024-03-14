Google Business Profile For Hotels Tests New Filter Options

Google Robot Hotel Bag

Google seems to be testing new filter options for hotel listings within Google Business Profiles. When you click on a specific hotel, Google can show filters for reviews, dates, guests and about the hotel.

This was spotted by Lluc B. Penycate who shared a video and some screenshots on X with me. I cannot replicate it but Lluc wrote, "I’ve tried several queries that include the date and the number of persons and it has no impact on the dates or guests filters..."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Hotel Listing Filters

Here is a static image:

Google Hotel Listing Filters

Here is a longer video from Lluc:

Do you see it?

Forum discussion at X.

 

