Google has updated its Google Business Profile help documentation to add a line saying that Google may show your social media posts in Search if you have associated your social media links via your Google Business Profile.

Google wrote, "Business Profiles with an associated social media link may find their social media posts surfaced on their Business Profile automatically."

This was spotted by Stefan Somborac who posted about the document change on X. Stefan wrote, "If you've added your social media URLs to your Google Business Profile, Google may start to display your social posts on your Business Profile!"

You can see the addition to the help document over here - here is a screenshot:

Gbp Social Profiles Help Doc

Radu Oncescu recently noticed social posts on knowledge panels - is it related?

Google Knowledge Panels Social Posts

He posted more examples on X - for some reason X is not letting me embed them.

Forum discussion at X.

 

