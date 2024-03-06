Search Console: Google Search Changes How Event Rich Results Appear

Mar 6, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Robots Dancing Google Party

Google posted a notice in the Google Search Console data anomalies section that "Google Search has changed the way event rich results appear in Search results." This was dated March 4th and onwards.

I am just not sure exactly what this is referring to because even rich results have not shown for me since last October.

Google wrote, "Google Search has changed the way event rich results appear in Search results."

Google added how this will impact Search Console, saying "as a result, you may see a drop in clicks and impressions for your event search appearance reported metrics in your performance report."

Google added that "this doesn’t indicate a real drop in traffic, only in the way we categorize it in Search Console."

Here is what event rich results looked like before October 2023:

Google Rich Results Events Before

Here is what it looks like today:

Google Rich Results Events After

So I am really not understanding what Google is talking about here. Do you?

There is this?

John Mueller from replied saying:

Ryan Levering from Google added "There are still a number of event rich features that use events data. Only rich snippets was turned off in that particular cut AFAIR."

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Ranking Volatility, Tons Of Google Bugs, Most Read Articles, Bing Deep Search &amp; Quality... - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 6, 2024

Mar 6, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Updates

Google March 2024 Core Update Rolling Out - It's A Big Core Update

Mar 6, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Updates

Google March 2024 Spam Updates Rolling Out - Scaled Content, Expired Domain & Site Reputation Abuse

Mar 6, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing SEO

New Bing Webmaster Tools IndexNow Insights & Top SEO Insights

Mar 6, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Quality Raters Guidelines Untrustworthy Pages Section Updated

Mar 6, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Search Console: Google Search Changes How Event Rich Results Appear

Mar 6, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Bing Deep Search Now Live Again
Next Story: Google Search Quality Raters Guidelines Untrustworthy Pages Section Updated

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.