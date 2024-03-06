Google posted a notice in the Google Search Console data anomalies section that "Google Search has changed the way event rich results appear in Search results." This was dated March 4th and onwards.

I am just not sure exactly what this is referring to because even rich results have not shown for me since last October.

Google added how this will impact Search Console, saying "as a result, you may see a drop in clicks and impressions for your event search appearance reported metrics in your performance report."

Google added that "this doesn’t indicate a real drop in traffic, only in the way we categorize it in Search Console."

Here is what event rich results looked like before October 2023:

Here is what it looks like today:

So I am really not understanding what Google is talking about here. Do you?

There is this?

I've noticed that Google is now using Generative AI to write up the info on their all rich event pages.



also It's interesting that they always mention their Knowledge Graph as the source in last .



CC:- @Marie_Haynes @rustybrick https://t.co/C8cJLUqyoA pic.twitter.com/tNSLCCZyiu — Vijay Chauhan 📈 - SEO for Enterprise Businesses (@VijayChauhanSEO) March 6, 2024

John Mueller from replied saying:

My understanding is that it should trigger a normal search for that event; showing SGE seems coincidental (and I'll pass that on because that seems weird to do). — John (@JohnMu) March 6, 2024

Ryan Levering from Google added "There are still a number of event rich features that use events data. Only rich snippets was turned off in that particular cut AFAIR."

