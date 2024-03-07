Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, was asked does Google currently validate/verify if information or data within content, is accurate, correct, true or even "commonly accepted". In which Sullivan replied it isn't a simple yes/no response, Google Search wants to rank content people like, and people like content that has reliable information.

Sullivan said on X, and I quote:

We have systems that try to detect if content has reliable information. We also have talked about the notion of consensus when it comes to facts. So the yes/no answer you want isn't that simple. The broader point is this. People like reliable information. Our systems try to show information that people like. Please people with reliable information; please our systems.

So Google has systems that try to detect if content is reliable and if there is consensus with your content across the web. But in general, Google knows people like reliable information and Google wants to rank content that people like.

In 2017, Google released an algorithm update specific in Japan to show more useful and reliable information to users. Google also said the SGE AI responses source from more reliable sources. And Google has had warnings in its search results when it feels it does not have reliable sites to include in its search results. Google also said it can use MUM to determine consensus of information. And in 2018, Google said it has a bias towards the scientific truth, saying, "High quality information pages on scientific topics should represent well­ established scientific consensus on issues where such consensus exists" in its quality raters guidelines.

So - what do you all make of this? Does Google rank reliable information or nah...

