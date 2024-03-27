SEOs, Please Don't Remove Contact Us & About Us Pages

Mar 27, 2024 - 7:31 am 17 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Old Phone Google Logo

Google's John Mueller was asked if it would be all right not to list a Contact Us and About Us page on their website. The reason is, they would only add it if Google wanted it (but don't do things for Google, Google said), but not for users. John Mueller responded, "I can think of good reasons for some sites to have these kinds of pages, but, after double-checking, there's nothing in our search developer documentation that suggests this is needed."

He said this on X after the question was, "I am trying to convince my company to add a contact us and/or about us page to our website. We are an online directory/blog for a niche sport (but run by a ecommerce company in that sport). Do you have any tips I can present to them as to why it's important?"

But that doesn't mean you should all go around removing your about us and contact us pages from your site. In most cases, I have to assume, your users do want to be able to read more about your site and also have a way to contact you?

Here are those posts:

Now, Google Shopping does require a contact method for being in the product results. So there may be some vertical search features that do need contact us forms.

Also, Google said it would not penalize for not listing a mailing address on your website. Plus, keep in mind, Google may try to use your contact us form to reach out with SEO issues, Google has spoken about this not just once, but twice.

Also note, it is in the Search Quality Raters guidelines:

Here was my half-joking response:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 27, 2024

Mar 27, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Sends Email Asking You To Upload Photos

Mar 27, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

European Hotels Can Remove Pricing Information From Google Hotel Search

Mar 27, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

SEOs, Please Don't Remove Contact Us & About Us Pages

Mar 27, 2024 - 7:31 am
Misc Google

Google Search Developer Docs Gain AI Generated Help Features

Mar 27, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Local Reviews Reactions Notice

Mar 27, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Developer Docs Gain AI Generated Help Features
Next Story: European Hotels Can Remove Pricing Information From Google Hotel Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.