Google's John Mueller was asked if it would be all right not to list a Contact Us and About Us page on their website. The reason is, they would only add it if Google wanted it (but don't do things for Google, Google said), but not for users. John Mueller responded, "I can think of good reasons for some sites to have these kinds of pages, but, after double-checking, there's nothing in our search developer documentation that suggests this is needed."

He said this on X after the question was, "I am trying to convince my company to add a contact us and/or about us page to our website. We are an online directory/blog for a niche sport (but run by a ecommerce company in that sport). Do you have any tips I can present to them as to why it's important?"

But that doesn't mean you should all go around removing your about us and contact us pages from your site. In most cases, I have to assume, your users do want to be able to read more about your site and also have a way to contact you?

Is it to get feedback from users? I'd check with your users if so. — John (@JohnMu) March 25, 2024

And yes I know I should not do anything just because Google wants it - I generally stay away from that and just try to be helpful. But I have heard this is a make or break rule. — Jaclyn Brandt (@jaclynbrandt) March 25, 2024

I can think of good reasons for some sites to have these kinds of pages, but, after double-checking, there's nothing in our search developer documentation that suggests this is needed. — John (@JohnMu) March 25, 2024

Now, Google Shopping does require a contact method for being in the product results. So there may be some vertical search features that do need contact us forms.

Also, Google said it would not penalize for not listing a mailing address on your website. Plus, keep in mind, Google may try to use your contact us form to reach out with SEO issues, Google has spoken about this not just once, but twice.

Also note, it is in the Search Quality Raters guidelines:

Yes, and one of those two sets of documents is about what Google recommends site-owners should do. — John (@JohnMu) March 26, 2024

I kinda worry that bots can also write compelling about-us pages when asked though :-). In German we have a saying "papier nimmt alles an" (ca. you can write anything on paper, it doesn't make it true). pic.twitter.com/1NbjEwAAP9 — John (@JohnMu) March 26, 2024

It's so challenging working out what to say :-).

Maybe "critical thinking is a ranking factor" works? — John (@JohnMu) March 26, 2024

