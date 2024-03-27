Google Local Reviews Reactions Notice

0 by
In November 2023 we started to see Google allow reactions on local photos and some reviews. Well, it seems to be rolling out more widely now.

Some searchers are now seeing the ability to "heart" a local review within the Google Search and Maps local listings. Google then shows this disclaimer popup for "reactions" that reads:

Reactions are used across Google, including Maps & Search.

To remove a reaction, tap the reaction icon again.

This was posted by Todd Hayes on X:

Google Local Review Reactions

So it seems to be rolling out to more users now, in more local locations within Google Search and Google Maps.

More examples:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Maps

