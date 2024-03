Google seems to be testing a like, thumbs-up, button on image search results. The thumbs-up icon is near the share and save button and below the image, description and visit button.

Here is a screenshot of this from Radu Oncescu on X:

I personally cannot replicate this but Google has done like buttons on images before, specifically with hotel photos and others.

Have you seen this before? Do you give this a thumbs-up?

