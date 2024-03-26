Google Search Console Tests Android App

Mar 26, 2024 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Android App

Google seems to be testing an Android App for Google Search Console. This comes several weeks after I reported that Google has no plans for a mobile app for Google Search Console.

Marie Haynes posted about the Search Console mobile app on her Search Bar, saying, "I was just using search console on my phone and got invited to download an app. Looks like the app is the same as using it on a website but it does seem faster."

Here is a screenshot from Marie of the Search Console app icon on her Android home screen:

Google Search Console Android App

Any of you see this? Maybe this is just an Android app as a web wrapper for the app, similar to what Bing Webmaster Tools did for their app?

Here is a screenshot of what the app looks like:

Google Search Console Testing Android App

Marie told me she sees really no big different between the mobile website and the Android app, outside of maybe speed.

The poll we ran earlier said almost 70% of you want the mobile app:

I suspect the Android app is a PWA of sorts.

Forum discussion at the Search Bar.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 26, 2024

Mar 26, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Tests Android App

Mar 26, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Tests Places & Places Sites Search Bar Filter Tabs

Mar 26, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Should Small Service Businesses Start A Website & A Blog?

Mar 26, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Adds 3D Models Markup To Product Structured Data For Linking

Mar 26, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Does Not Support AVIF Images Just Yet

Mar 26, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Tests Places & Places Sites Search Bar Filter Tabs
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: March 26, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.