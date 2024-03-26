Google Search Console Testing Android App

Google seems to be testing an Android App for Google Search Console. This comes several weeks after I reported that Google has no plans for a mobile app for Google Search Console.

Marie Haynes posted about the Search Console mobile app on her Search Bar, saying, "I was just using search console on my phone and got invited to download an app. Looks like the app is the same as using it on a website but it does seem faster."

Here is a screenshot from Marie of the Search Console app icon on her Android home screen:

Any of you see this? Maybe this is just an Android app as a web wrapper for the app, similar to what Bing Webmaster Tools did for their app?

Here is a screenshot of what the app looks like:

Marie told me she sees really no big different between the mobile website and the Android app, outside of maybe speed.

The poll we ran earlier said almost 70% of you want the mobile app:

Do you want native iOS and Android apps for Google Search Console? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) February 11, 2024

I suspect the Android app is a PWA of sorts.

Forum discussion at the Search Bar.