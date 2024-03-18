Google has updated its help document on how to fix suspended or disabled Google Business Profiles to explain that you can now "request an additional review to a denied request." Google actually added a lot more detail to this help document.
Sherry Bonelli spotted this update and wrote on X, "Now if you were denied by the GBP Appeals tool, you can request a second review."
The document now says:
Request an additional review to a denied request
Only if your reinstatement request is denied, we may be able to do an additional review to prove your eligibility. You can submit an additional review to a denied request. You can provide additional evidence that wasn’t added with your original appeal. View the types of evidence that can strengthen your appeal process.
If you're located in a European Economic Area (EEA) member state or territory, you may have additional redress options. Learn more about those potential options.
Here is her post:
Now if you were denied by the GBP Appeals tool, you can request a second review! https://t.co/fmO0AIBaQL @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/eYsIq1hpN9— Sherry Bonelli (@sherrybonelli) March 15, 2024
Now, Google also made a number of other changes, I think because the appeal process was appeal process was massively updated over the past few months. So now the help document talks about:
- Prepare your evidence for the appeal
- Submit the appeal
- Appealing for more than 10 Business Profiles
- Check the status of an appeal
- Request an additional review to a denied request
- Fix issues with a reinstated profile
So there are a number of changes to the document.
Here is a screenshot of the new/current document:
Compare that to the old one:
