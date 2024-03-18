Google has updated its help document on how to fix suspended or disabled Google Business Profiles to explain that you can now "request an additional review to a denied request." Google actually added a lot more detail to this help document.

Sherry Bonelli spotted this update and wrote on X, "Now if you were denied by the GBP Appeals tool, you can request a second review."

The document now says:

Request an additional review to a denied request Only if your reinstatement request is denied, we may be able to do an additional review to prove your eligibility. You can submit an additional review to a denied request. You can provide additional evidence that wasn’t added with your original appeal. View the types of evidence that can strengthen your appeal process. If you're located in a European Economic Area (EEA) member state or territory, you may have additional redress options. Learn more about those potential options.

Here is her post:

Now if you were denied by the GBP Appeals tool, you can request a second review! https://t.co/fmO0AIBaQL @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/eYsIq1hpN9 — Sherry Bonelli (@sherrybonelli) March 15, 2024

Now, Google also made a number of other changes, I think because the appeal process was appeal process was massively updated over the past few months. So now the help document talks about:

Prepare your evidence for the appeal

Submit the appeal

Appealing for more than 10 Business Profiles

Check the status of an appeal

Request an additional review to a denied request

Fix issues with a reinstated profile

So there are a number of changes to the document.

Here is a screenshot of the new/current document:

Compare that to the old one:

Forumd discussion at X.