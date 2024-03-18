Google Business Profiles Now Offers Additional Review After Appeal Is Denied

Mar 18, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Sad Robot Outside Store Front Google Logo

Google has updated its help document on how to fix suspended or disabled Google Business Profiles to explain that you can now "request an additional review to a denied request." Google actually added a lot more detail to this help document.

Sherry Bonelli spotted this update and wrote on X, "Now if you were denied by the GBP Appeals tool, you can request a second review."

The document now says:

Request an additional review to a denied request

Only if your reinstatement request is denied, we may be able to do an additional review to prove your eligibility. You can submit an additional review to a denied request. You can provide additional evidence that wasn’t added with your original appeal. View the types of evidence that can strengthen your appeal process.

If you're located in a European Economic Area (EEA) member state or territory, you may have additional redress options. Learn more about those potential options.

Here is her post:

Now, Google also made a number of other changes, I think because the appeal process was appeal process was massively updated over the past few months. So now the help document talks about:

  • Prepare your evidence for the appeal
  • Submit the appeal
  • Appealing for more than 10 Business Profiles
  • Check the status of an appeal
  • Request an additional review to a denied request
  • Fix issues with a reinstated profile

So there are a number of changes to the document.

Here is a screenshot of the new/current document:

New Gbp Appeal Doc

Compare that to the old one:

Old Gbp Appeal Doc

Forumd discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Rumbling, Manual Actions FAQs, Core Web Vitals Updates, AI, Bing, Ads &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Google Will Collect Feedback After The March Core & Spam Updates Are Done

Mar 19, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Publishing Content In Bulk Is Not Spam

Mar 19, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Now Important Google Ads PMax To Microsoft Advertising PMax - Fully

Mar 19, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Canonicalizing From WWW to Non-WWW Won't Impact Your Search Rankings

Mar 19, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google News

Google Changes: Liz Reid New Head Of Search, Pandu Nayak Steps Down As Search Quality & Rankings Lead

Mar 19, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 18, 2024

Mar 18, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Previous Story: EU Searchers Complaining About Google Maps Features Changes Related To DMA
Next Story: Official: Google Replaces Perspective Filter With Forums Filter

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.