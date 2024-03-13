Google is smart enough to showcase related reviews to a photo someone is looking at in a Google local business profile listing. In the case below, you can see a photo of vodka being served at the restaurant and then below it, Google shows a "related review" to that photo that mentions "Vodka."

Google can also show related photos that are similar or related to the photos the searcher is looking at under that Google local Business Profile listing.

These were both spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted screenshot of this on X.

Here is the example of the related review of the local photo:

Google can do something similar where it shows related photos to the photo you are looking at:

Pretty cool.

Forum discussion at X.