Google: Over-Focusing On Links Is Likely A Waste Of Time

Apr 1, 2024
Google's John Mueller told us again to stop focusing on links and focus more on other things you can do to improve your website. He said this on Reddit, writing, "over-focusing on links will often result in you wasting your time doing things that don't make your website better overall."

John started off by explaining again that there is no objective way to count links on the internet. He wrote, "There's no objective way to count links on the web, and every tool collects its own data from crawling, which every tool does differently, so there will always be differences."

Then he went into the whole thing about links and rankings, he wrote:

My recommendation would be not to focus so much on the absolute count of links. There are many ways that search engines can discover websites, such as with sitemaps. There are more important things for websites nowadays, and over-focusing on links will often result in you wasting your time doing things that don't make your website better overall.

I know many of you don't agree with John but maybe, maybe he is right?

