Remember People Cards? Probably not. It launched in Google Search in India in 2020 a way for "business professional, performer, or anyone looking to build up your own online presence, you might have a website, social profiles, and other information spread across many sites," Google said. Well, it is being discontinued as of April 7, 2024.

Google sent an email to those who created people cards saying, "People cards are going away soon."

The email says:

You're receiving this email because you created a people card on Google Search People cards were created to make it easier to highlight information about yourself on Google Search, like your websites and social profiles.

While people cards worked as intended, in the years since its launch, we've learned this feature wasn't as helpful for people as we hoped. On April 7th, 2024, the people cards feature will be discontinued and it won't be possible to create new people cards or update existing ones. You can download or save your content until May 7, 2024.

After that date, the information will be deleted.

This change only affects people cards on Google Search, not other products or services. We'll remind you again as we get closer to April 7th, and in the meantime, please refer to our Help Center if you have any questions. Thank you for being a valuable member of the Google Search community.

The Google Search team

This is what people cards looked like - they even showed in the US for a bit:

Google People Cards 1675450952

This was spotted by Prabir Mandal and Valentin Pletzer and more.

Here is a screenshot of the email:

Google People Cards Going Away Email

Goodbye people cards - I hardly knew you...

Forum discussion at X.

 

