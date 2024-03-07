I ran a poll asking my X/Twitter followers if they think the new Google March core and spam updates will reduce unhelpful content from showing up in the search results by 40%? About 80% of the 1,385 votes said no, they don't think it will reduce the low-quality, unhelpful content from showing up in the Google search results.

Google said, "Based on our evaluations, we expect that the combination of this update and our previous efforts will collectively reduce low-quality, unoriginal content in search results by 40%."

So will that happen? Google thinks so but SEOs don't think it will happen.

Here is the embedded Twitter poll:

Do you think the new Google March core and spam updates will reduce unhelpful content from showing up in the search results by 40%? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) March 5, 2024

I mean, Google seems confident it will happen and I guess we can look back in 3-4 weeks and see if these Google updates really did do what it promised to do?

Forum discussion at X.