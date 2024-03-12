Google is testing adding the hotel and restaurant website link directly to the Google Search hotel and restaurant listings on the main search results screen. This is instead of making you go through the Google hotel or restaurant results interface to learn more.

I wonder if this is related to the changes Google is making over the DMA changes?

Either way, this was spotted by Lluc B. Penycate who posted this screenshot on X:

Here is what I see:

Not everyone is seeing it so it might be an EU thing:

Still seeing it today…if it’s permanent, it’s a big change for hotels. Compensating for the lost traffic to OTA’s. No justifications showing since the website link is showing on the profile. pic.twitter.com/2l4CjHvpSN — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) March 12, 2024

I am a fan of Google linking directly to the hotel property website link and restaurant website link.

Here is a screenshot of the restaurant interface:

Forum discussion at X.