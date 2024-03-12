Google Hotel & Restaurant Search Listings Tests Adding Website Link

Mar 12, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Google Maps

Google Hotel Lobby

Google is testing adding the hotel and restaurant website link directly to the Google Search hotel and restaurant listings on the main search results screen. This is instead of making you go through the Google hotel or restaurant results interface to learn more.

I wonder if this is related to the changes Google is making over the DMA changes?

Either way, this was spotted by Lluc B. Penycate who posted this screenshot on X:

Google Hotel Results With Website Links

Here is what I see:

Google Hotel Results Without Website Links

Not everyone is seeing it so it might be an EU thing:

I am a fan of Google linking directly to the hotel property website link and restaurant website link.

Here is a screenshot of the restaurant interface:

Google Restaurant Results Website Link

Forum discussion at X.

 

