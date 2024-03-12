Google has a section under some of its top stories in search results named "more context." This will summarize the headlines for your keyword search based on the top stories in the carousel. Google has a disclaimer under the "more context" section that says "generative AI is experimental."

Here is a screenshot:

This was spotted by Radu Oncescu who posted about this on X but I was able to replicat it.

This is different from the Google top stories for context section, which may or may not be AI generated.

I saw this while liked into Google Search with SGE toggled on but I do not see it when not signed into an SGE account.

Forum discussion at X.