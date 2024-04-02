Daily Search Forum Recap: April 2, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I posted the big Google Webmaster Report for April, catch up quick there. Reddit keeps removing the Google Search Liaison's posts. Google is testing cruise packs in the search results. Google is testing replacing the notes button with comments button. Gary Illyes wants Google to crawl less.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

April 2024 Google Webmaster Report

After a relatively slow Google webmaster report last month, this month was the extreme opposite...

After a relatively slow Google webmaster report last month, this month was the extreme opposite... Reddit Moderators Keep Removing Google Search Liaison's Responses

Reddit moderators in the SEO channel continue to remove the responses that Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, is posting in response to some SEO and Google Search-related questions. It is somewhat comical to see this, because you'd think any forum would want an official Google representative to reply to their users questions.

Reddit moderators in the SEO channel continue to remove the responses that Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, is posting in response to some SEO and Google Search-related questions. It is somewhat comical to see this, because you'd think any forum would want an official Google representative to reply to their users questions. Google Search Cruises Results Pack

Google seems to be testing showing a special cruise search results pack. The pack shows you a date selector, cruise line, sail from location and sail to location.

Google seems to be testing showing a special cruise search results pack. The pack shows you a date selector, cruise line, sail from location and sail to location. Google Tests Comments Button (In Place Of Notes Button?)

Google seems to be testing a "comments" button in the Google Discover and Google Search interface. It might be Google testing replacing the notes button for search notes with comments, to see if it gets more engagement.

Google seems to be testing a "comments" button in the Google Discover and Google Search interface. It might be Google testing replacing the notes button for search notes with comments, to see if it gets more engagement. Gary Illyes From Google Wants Googlebot To Crawl Less

Gary Illyes from Google posted on LinkedIn that his mission this year is to "figure out how to crawl even less, and have fewer bytes on wire." He added that Googlebot should "be more intelligent about caching and internal cache sharing among user agents, and we should have fewer bytes on wire."

Gary Illyes from Google posted on LinkedIn that his mission this year is to "figure out how to crawl even less, and have fewer bytes on wire." He added that Googlebot should "be more intelligent about caching and internal cache sharing among user agents, and we should have fewer bytes on wire." Unplugged YouTube Sign

Here is one of those big YouTube signs that seems to be unplugged at the Google Hong Kong office. I am not sure why the sign is unplugged but there is something ironic about a YouTube sign being unplugged.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

50% of consumers can detect AI-generated content, Marketing Tech News

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.