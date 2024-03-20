Google SGE Feedback On Affiliate Results & Google News Does This Interest You Pop-Up

Filed Under Google

Google is testing more polls and feedback forms within its search results. We spotted a "How helpful was the result above?" and "Does this interest you?" feedback feature in the Google SGE and Google News results.

Google SGE Feedback On Affiliate Results

Glenn Gabe spotted Google asking for feedback within the Search Generative Experience on an affiliate search result. Glenn posted on X saying, "I caught this interesting survey from Google right in the SERPs asking if I thought the above article was helpful or not (with a scale of helpfulness.) Google has always provided these quick feedback surveys, but I found this interesting considering it's affiliate content..."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Sge How Helpful Was The Result Above

Maybe Google is trying to learn how people want to consume affiliate content within SGE?

Google News Does This Interest You Pop-Up

Radu Oncescu posted about seeing a notice in Google News asking "Does this interest you?" It was a blue small pop up overlay on a news story Radu was scrolling past.

Radu posted this on X and said, "Google News showing on Android a “Does this interest you” pop-up message."

Here is a screenshot:

Google News Does This Interest You

Google has taken feedback like this often, we covered it many times over the years. I do not know of the affiliate feedback is specific to affiliate results or in general. And I suspect the Google News item is more for personalizing those results and less about feedback for Google, but I am not sure.

Forum discussion at X and X.

 

