Google Tests Products & Product Sites Search Bar Filter Tabs

Mar 25, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot In Dress

Google is now testing placing "product sites" as its own search bar filter tab in the search results. Also, Google is testing replacing "Shopping" with "Products" in that search bar.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath on X - he shared a video but here is a screenshot from that video:

Google Product Sites Bar Filter

We first saw a product sites box in the Google Search results when Google was testing its DMA changes to the search results for the EU. Note, there is structured data for it as well.

Now, Google is testing showing that "Product sites" section as a search bar filter and when clicked, it shows you stores that sell it.

Google swapping "Shopping" for "Products" is also newish - although, Google named it that before...

Here is his video:

Brodie spotted this as well:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 26, 2024

Mar 26, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Tests Android App

Mar 26, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Tests Places & Places Sites Search Bar Filter Tabs

Mar 26, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Should Small Service Businesses Start A Website & A Blog?

Mar 26, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Adds 3D Models Markup To Product Structured Data For Linking

Mar 26, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Does Not Support AVIF Images Just Yet

Mar 26, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: How To Remove A Subdomain Of A Subdomain Via Google Search Console
Next Story: Google: Publishing More Content Doesn't Improve Quality For Faster Indexing

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.