Google is now testing placing "product sites" as its own search bar filter tab in the search results. Also, Google is testing replacing "Shopping" with "Products" in that search bar.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath on X - he shared a video but here is a screenshot from that video:

We first saw a product sites box in the Google Search results when Google was testing its DMA changes to the search results for the EU. Note, there is structured data for it as well.

Now, Google is testing showing that "Product sites" section as a search bar filter and when clicked, it shows you stores that sell it.

Google swapping "Shopping" for "Products" is also newish - although, Google named it that before...

Here is his video:

Google's 'Products' and 'Product sites' tabs. Check out the video to get to know the difference. cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/igyMB5Jmwz — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) March 22, 2024

Brodie spotted this as well:

SEO News: Google has quietly rolled out some major changes to their search results.



In the past, we have seen Google testing out different search menu tabs, focused primarily on changes related to either 'Web Results' or 'Forums' (a replacement of 'Perspectives').



Now seeing a… pic.twitter.com/xA77zweFlc — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) March 21, 2024

