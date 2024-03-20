We've covered product images within the search result snippets many times but here are even more variations where Google is showing up to several images across the snippet in the search results, but sometimes as few as three.

These were spotted by Brodie Clark who wrote on X, "Google looks to be heavily testing changes to the multi-image thumbnail treatment right now." He added, "In some cases, they've even started to default to a different treatment. Where instead of showing the standard 7 images, this has decreased to 3."

Here are the before and after screenshots from Brodie:

