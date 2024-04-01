It looks like Google is rolling out a new Google Business Profiles image uploader as part of the new Google Business Profile management interface. The image uploader interface seems a lot more basic now showing an option to view photos or add photos.

This was first spotted by JS Girard in the Local Search Forums.

Here is what I see - the new system:

Here is what JR sees with the new system:

Here are screenshots of the older interface:

JS Girard posted these notes about the change:

The "en attente" (i.e. "waiting", "on hold" or something like that) label is new for our agency. No one had seen it before. We don,t know yet what it says in English.

There is now not an image size, but a file size requirement, which my coworker hit when trying to upload that QR code. This says "File size must be at least 9,77 Kb", which we have never seen before

The "upload a cover image" and "upload a logo" elements are back within the gallery

Have you seen this? Do you like it more or less than the old?

Forum discussion at Local Search Forums.