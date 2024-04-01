New Google Business Profiles Image Uploader

Photographer In Agency Office

It looks like Google is rolling out a new Google Business Profiles image uploader as part of the new Google Business Profile management interface. The image uploader interface seems a lot more basic now showing an option to view photos or add photos.

This was first spotted by JS Girard in the Local Search Forums.

Here is what I see - the new system:

New Google Business Profiles Uploader

Here is what JR sees with the new system:

Newest System

Here are screenshots of the older interface:

Old Google Business Profiles Uploader

Old2 Google Business Profiles Uploader

JS Girard posted these notes about the change:

  • The "en attente" (i.e. "waiting", "on hold" or something like that) label is new for our agency. No one had seen it before. We don,t know yet what it says in English.
  • There is now not an image size, but a file size requirement, which my coworker hit when trying to upload that QR code. This says "File size must be at least 9,77 Kb", which we have never seen before
  • The "upload a cover image" and "upload a logo" elements are back within the gallery

Have you seen this? Do you like it more or less than the old?

Forum discussion at Local Search Forums.

 

