September 2020 Google Webmaster Report

It was an interesting month for Google Search. We had a confirmed Google search glitch that had a huge temporary impact on the Google rankings and search results. SEOs are bracing themselves for the next core update. While we had a few unconfirmed Google updates and indexing issues as well.

Google Search Console launched Insights and a new API infrastructure. Google also added new reporting and tools to Search Console. Google launched the licensable badge in image search. New rich results test supports article structured data. Google Home activities structured data launched as well.

Google tested out this wild background image header feature that tried to match your query to an image - it failed quickly.

Plus so much more, which you can scan below the top headlines I hand selected related to Google webmaster related concerns for the past thirty-days. You can also check out the ongoing WebmasterWorld thread and last months recap.

