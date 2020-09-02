September 2020 Google Webmaster Report

It was an interesting month for Google Search. We had a confirmed Google search glitch that had a huge temporary impact on the Google rankings and search results. SEOs are bracing themselves for the next core update. While we had a few unconfirmed Google updates and indexing issues as well.
Google Search Console launched Insights and a new API infrastructure. Google also added new reporting and tools to Search Console. Google launched the licensable badge in image search. New rich results test supports article structured data. Google Home activities structured data launched as well.
Google tested out this wild background image header feature that tried to match your query to an image - it failed quickly.
Plus so much more, which you can scan below the top headlines I hand selected related to Google webmaster related concerns for the past thirty-days. You can also check out the ongoing WebmasterWorld thread and last months recap.
Here are those topics:
Google Algorithm, Ranking & Indexing:
- That Massive Google Update Was Glitch & Bug - Search Results Back To Normal
- Big Google Search Update Rolling Out Now - August 10th
- SEOs Bracing Themselves For Another Google Core Update
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Tremors August 6th & 7th
- August 15th - Another Possible Big Google Search Algorithm & Ranking Update
- Google On August 15th Search Issue: Sometimes We Don't Have A Lot Details To Share
- Google Indexing Issues Rumblings But I Cannot Replicate
- New Publishers Say Their Content Is Not Being Ranked In Google News
- Google Search Console Insights Is Live For Some
- Google Updates Search Console API Infrastructure: What You Need To Know.
- Google Search Console Dataset Report Warnings May Spike
- New Google Search Console AMP Reports Signed Exchange Issues
- Report Issues To Google Search Over Security Issue False Positives
- Google Search Console Performance Report Data Hints At Featured Snippet Filters
- Squarespace Gets Embedded Search Console Reports
- Google Image Search Licensable Badge Now Live With Updated Search Filters
- Google Rich Results Test Now Supports Article Structured Data
- Google Expands Search Activity Cards To Shopping, Jobs & Recipes
- New Google Home Activities Structured Data
- Google: New Sites Launched On Old Domains Do Not Default To Mobile-First Indexing
- Google Does Have Snippet Controls For Retailers In Search But They're Not New
- Google: The 2004 Sandbox Ranking Theory Was Likely About Indexing
- Google On Word Count As A Ranking Signal
- Google: We Do Not Index Links, We Index The Pages Between The Links
- Google On Changing Last Modified Date In XML Sitemaps Too Often
- SEO Site Migrations & Food Trucks: The Longest SEO Mythbusting Video Yet
- Google: Crawling Bandwidth Benefit To Using jpeg vs webp But Minimal
- Google: Links From Wikipedia Does Nothing For Your Site & Has No SEO Value
- Google: Guest Blog Post Links Have Zero Value
- Google Explains That Canonicalization Is About Duplication Management
- Google My Business New Performance Metrics
- Google My Business Requests Update Service Availability
- Google My Business Upgraded Its Inline Editing In Search & Maps
- Google My Business: Your Menu Managed By An External Service
- Google Search Customized Headers Based On Query
- Google Can Help You Find Live TV & Sports Games
- Google Video Search Snippet Carousel Makes TikTok's Day
- Google Image Search Highlight Can Now Highlight Text On Your Web Pages
- Google Tests Search Results Interface Without Borders
- Google Local Panel Displays Descriptions & Links With Scroll To Text
- Google People Cards, Virtual Visiting Cards In India
- Google Tests Related Searches In Autosuggestion Results
- Google Trailer Video Thumbnail & Hides Thumbnails For In This Video Highlights
- Google Tests Related Searches With Boxed In Magnifying Glass
- Google Tests Line Separators Between Search Results Again
