Google My Business New Performance Metrics

Colan Nielsen spotted a new analytics dashboard for Google My Business data named performance metrics. It is a bit tricky to get to, but it is available via the updated inline editing features. They also don't seem to match up with the Google My Business Insights data.

To see this yourself, search for [my business] in Google, or search for your business name. Bring up this inline editing card and then click on the "promote" button:

Then this dialog will come up and select "performance."

And this is what I see for my business:

I have to say the numbers do not align at all with the Google My Business Insights report. These numbers here seem much lower for the same time period (that is if I am looking at the same time period, I think I am).

Colan said "what has us really excited is the ability to view performance metrics graphed up to a six month period with a year-over-year comparison."

Forum discussion at Twitter.