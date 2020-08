We see Google testing line separators between the Google search results every now and then. We saw it twice in 2015 and every now and then since. Here is another attempt at doing these dividers in the Google search results, this one is a bit different from the spotted earlier this year.

Andrea Cruz shared this new one on Twitter (click to enlarge):

I kind of like this version but I find it in general to be a waste of white space.

Forum discussion at Twitter.