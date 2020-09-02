Daily Search Forum Recap: September 2, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

September 2020 Google Webmaster Report

It was an interesting month for Google Search. We had a confirmed Google search glitch that had a huge temporary impact on the Google rankings and search results. SEOs are bracing themselves for the next core update. Google Search Console launched Insights and a new API infrastructure.

Google updated its Google Ads sensitive events content policy to prohibit ads that potentially profit from a sensitive event and ads that claim victims of a sensitive event were responsible for their own tragedy. This policy goes into effect on October 1, 2020.

Over the past 12 hours or so, really since last night, I have been hearing rumblings and chatter of Google indexing issues. Truth is, I cannot replicate the issues but it might not be occurring in the US but more so outside of the US in European regions or in other regions.

Google sent out emails to advertisers yesterday based in the UK, Turkey and Austria that it will begin charging more for its ads there to cover for taxes. Google will be raising the price for its Google Ads by 2% in the United Kingdom and by 5% in Turkey and Austria to cover the cost of digital services taxes in Europe. This tax increase starts in November 2020.

Google Ads is posting a notice in the Google Ads console telling advertisers that it has updated the search terms report to only include search terms that were searched by a significant number of users. Essentially, you won't be able to use this report to see all your search terms going forward.

Here is a photo from the Google Irvine office in California of the Google sign in the building. It is made of wood and is designed in a tree swing look. From this angle it seems to be made really well

