Google Search Console Insights Is Live For Some

Google has announced a new Google Search Console Insights BETA tool for publishers. We told you this was in the works a couple of months ago and now Google officially confirmed it. Google said "today we're starting to roll out a new experience to beta testers: Search Console Insights. It's a way to provide content creators with the data they need to make informed decisions and improve their content."

You may be able to access this yourself by going to this URL and then signing in. Here is a screen shot:

Google said "Search Console Insights is a new experience tailored for content creators and publishers and can help them understand how audiences discover their site’s content and what resonates with their audiences. This new experience is powered by data from both Search Console and Google Analytics."

I described it in detail a couple of months ago, without any screen shots.

This Insights section aims at helping publishers answer these questions:

What are your best performing pieces of content?

How are your new pieces of content performing?

How do people discover your content across the web?

What are your site’s top and trending queries on Google Search?

What other sites and articles link to your site’s content and did you get any new links?

Can you see it? I do, try it out over here.

Here is a screen shot of a site I see it for, it is not my site, so I cannot share the full details:

Forum discussion at Twitter.