New Google Search Console AMP Reports Signed Exchange Issues

Google has upgraded the AMP enhancement report within Google Search Console to show Signed Exchange related issues. Google noted that this does not impact your rankings in Google search, that this is just a reporting update within Google Search Console.

This update was released on August 18th, so you may see additional notices in your AMP enhancement report today.

A Signed HTTP Exchange (or "SXG") is a subset of the emerging technology called Web Packages, which enables publishers to safely make their content portable, i.e. available for redistribution by other parties, while still keeping the content’s integrity and attribution. Portable content has many benefits, from enabling faster content delivery to facilitating content sharing between users, and simpler offline experiences.

Here are more details on how AMP uses signed exchanges. In short, it lets you use your real URL for your AMP articles in some browsers.

There are two ways to see if you have issues here:

(1) In the URL Inspection tool, click the issue under AMP version details.

(2) In the AMP Status report, click a URL in the issue details table.

Here are the current issues you can see:

The signed exchange is invalid

The signed exchange payload has a parse error

The header 'header_name' for the signed exchange payload has an invalid value

The mandatory header 'header_name' for the signed exchange payload is missing

The signature header for the signed exchange cannot be parsed

The parameter 'parameter_name' in the signed exchange signature header is invalid

The dates for the signed exchange are invalid

The certificate chain referenced by the signed exchange 'cert-url' cannot be parsed

The certificate chain referenced by 'cert-url' is invalid for the signed exchange

The signed exchange cannot be parsed

The URL for the inner payload does not match the request URL for the signed exchange

The header 'header_name' for the signed exchange HTTP response has an invalid value

For more details, see this help article.

Update: Google just posted about this over here with some more details and screen shots.

Here is the AMP enhancement report view of these issues:

Here is the URL Inspection view of these issues:

Forum discussion at Twitter.