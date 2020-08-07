Google Search Ranking Algorithm Tremors August 6th & 7th

I am seeing signals of yet another Google search ranking algorithm update. There is a lot of new chatter from within the SEO community starting yesterday August 6th through today August 7th about ranking changes. Some of the tools are showing higher than normal fluctuations as well this morning.

As you know, we cover a lot of Google algorithm updates and they happen frequently. But I try to only cover the ones where I see both an increase in SEO community chatter. So when SEOs begin to take notice and we have not just a few, but a larger number of SEOs in the community noticing changes to the sites they manage. Then I also look to validate that chatter with the Google rank checking tools to see if they see a spike.

In this case, I am seeing clear signs of an increase in SEO community chatter around a Google update and also many, not all, of the rank checking tools are showing higher than normal fluctuations. It is super early, so hard to say what it is - but Google has not yet confirmed anything.

Here are some quotes from WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World:

Something happened yesterday. Almost zero traffic today.

This is precisely what I see. Last night, after a limited 2 visit-at-a-time day, I got a short window of "natural flow" and a couple of conversions. SERPs didn't change at all, just apparent throttling. I too am seeing more conversions late at night. However, the target is always moving. In the distant past, I would have traffic and conversion all day, on the half hour, sometimes on top of each other. It was so regular and consistent on a daily basis that you could set your watch by conversions. Those days are long gone as Google now EAT's your lunch...that's all that acronym means.

My GA adjusted up by about 40,000 visitors for yesterday. Could be GA bugs? Idk. Going to bed.

Anyone else seeing some changes across the board?

For sure there is something going on, one of my websites was slowly recovering until yesterday. Today it hit the lowest low of its lifetime. Do I care... not really as I'm moving on to other business opportunities not related to G traffic.

Maybe it was a glitch with Google Analytics? Or maybe not?

Here are the rank checking tools:

Mozcast:

SERP Metrics:

Accuranker:

RankRanger:

Cognitive SEO:

SEMRush:

We even saw some local fluctuations from BrightLocal, which should be unrelated to organic web search:

Are you noticing any changes to your rankings and Google organic traffic?

