New Google Home Activities Structured Data

Google added a new section to the supported structured data developer docs for home activities. This structured data should be used on recorded or live videos where you offer instructions on what activities, like fitness classes and so on, to do from your home.

Google wrote "to help people discover activities that they can do from home, you can add structured data to your online event and video pages. When people search for activities to do at home, videos and online events appear in a rich result. People can click a video or class, and see more details, such as a description of the activity, how to register, or watch now."

Google said these are the examples of content types that support this (1) upcoming video livestream, (2) already recorded video and (3) online events.

Here is what it looks like (click to enlarge):

Google said it currently only shows up for fitness-related searches such as for queries on "online exercise" or "yoga at home."

For more details, check out the new home activities docs.

Forum discussion at Twitter.