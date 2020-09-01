Google My Business Requests Update Service Availability

If you login to your Google My Business listing, you may be notified by Google to click on the "Update Service Availability." There Google is asking you to "let customers know that your business is open and which services you're offering."

The menu asks these three questions:

Is your business open? Your business is operating in some way — even if you're only taking phone calls

Are you offering onsite services? Customers can visit the physical location of your business

Are you offering online appointments? Customers can attend real-time appointments with your business online

If you select yes to the last one, it also asks you to add an appointment link, if you have one.

Here is the confirmation after you submit it:

Clearly, Google is trying to get a handle on which businesses are opening now with the pandemic restrictions easing up.

