Google People Cards, Virtual Visiting Cards In India

Google has launched what they are calling "people cards" or "virtual visiting cards." Google said these people cards are "where you can highlight your existing website or social profiles you want people to visit, plus other information about yourself that you want others to know."

Google said this is a way for "business professional, performer, or anyone looking to build up your own online presence, you might have a website, social profiles, and other information spread across many sites."

It reminds me of the way to claim your knowledge panel but for virtually anyone.

To start, you need to be in India, search Google for [add me to Search] and follow the prompts. Here is a GIF of it in actin:

Google wrote:

Our goal with Search is to always make sure people can find helpful and reliable information, so we have a variety of protections and controls in place to maintain the quality of information on people cards. Only one people card is allowed per Google Account, and a phone number is required to authenticate the account. We have a number of mechanisms to protect against abusive or spammy content, and if you come across low quality information or a card that you believe was created by an impersonator, you can tap the feedback link to let us know. If you no longer want your people card to appear in Search, you can delete it at any time. If you’re trying to find someone on Search, these new cards make it quick and easy to find the right person. When you search for someone’s name and there’s a card available, you’ll see a module with the name, profession and location, which you can tap to see their card. For people who share the same name, you’ll see multiple modules, and the information can help you distinguish between the different individuals to find who you’re looking for.

Here are more screen shots:

Just in:- Google launched "People Cards" in India which is kind of a personal virtual visiting cards.



Also, looks like a Jr. Knowledge Graph😬



Hey @rustybrick, you know about this & Is it in US too? pic.twitter.com/cxhE8cN8xe — Tanüj Sangal (@Tanuj_Sangal_) August 11, 2020

