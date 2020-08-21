Squarespace Gets Embedded Search Console Reports

Squarespace, the web site builder tool, now can show data from Google Search Console within its portal. Google announced on Twitter "if you're a Squarespace user, you can now see how people found each of your pages in Search." Google said you can "find queries, clicks, and impressions at page level in the updated Search Keywords Panel."

So if you login to Squarespace and go to the Search Keywords Panel, some of that data may be powered by Google Search Console.

Here is the screen shot Google shared:

I personally do not know anyone who uses Squarespace but the company has been around since January 2004 and has about 800 employees. So they must power a ton of web sites.

Forum discussion at Twitter.