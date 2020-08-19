Google Search Customized Headers Based On Query

This is wild, I mean, I think it is a bit over the top even for Google. Google is changing the background heading image for the Google search results based on your query. If you search for things like [creative ideas], [ideas for christmas], [flower ideas] and even others, Google will swap out the white background with an image background.
Note: Google has told me they do license these images from providers.
Here are more screen shots:
Google even shows love to SEOs with this:
This was first spotted by Yvo Schaap and shared with me on Twitter.
I can replicate this using Chrome mobile on my iPhone.
Update: Google sent me this statement on this "we're always testing new ways to improve the Search experience and make it more helpful, modern and delightful to use."
Update 2: If you searched for some types of ideas, some adult oriented images came up. Google has disabled the feature:
We don't intend for any headers to be triggering for suggestive topics. But given that some were, we're pausing the experiment to investigate. Also, headers shouldn't be explicit or have nudity. We'll check on that, too.— Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) August 19, 2020