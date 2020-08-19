Google Search Customized Headers Based On Query

This is wild, I mean, I think it is a bit over the top even for Google. Google is changing the background heading image for the Google search results based on your query. If you search for things like [creative ideas], [ideas for christmas], [flower ideas] and even others, Google will swap out the white background with an image background.

Note: Google has told me they do license these images from providers.

Here are more screen shots:

Google even shows love to SEOs with this:

This was first spotted by Yvo Schaap and shared with me on Twitter.

I can replicate this using Chrome mobile on my iPhone.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: Google sent me this statement on this "we're always testing new ways to improve the Search experience and make it more helpful, modern and delightful to use."

Update 2: If you searched for some types of ideas, some adult oriented images came up. Google has disabled the feature: